Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for 1.9% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,718. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.