Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $94,247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.35. 18,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

