Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.92

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 3419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $122,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

