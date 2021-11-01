Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.62 on Monday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

