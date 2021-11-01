BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.76

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.68, with a volume of 3029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

A number of research firms have commented on BOKF. Stephens reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

