BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.89 ($72.81).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.44. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.