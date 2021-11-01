BMO Capital Markets Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$366.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.