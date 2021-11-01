Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Tops $173.84 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00007397 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $173.84 million and $40,579.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00221365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096027 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.