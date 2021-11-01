Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $32.81.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
