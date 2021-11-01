Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

