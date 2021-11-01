Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $310,919.14 and approximately $767.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.