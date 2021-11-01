BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,470. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
