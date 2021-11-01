BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,470. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $182,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

