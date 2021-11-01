BlackRock Inc. Sells 370,175 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 151,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

