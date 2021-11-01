BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 652,749 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,001,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

