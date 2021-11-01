BlackRock Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 53.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,687,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,850. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cerecor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

