BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,903 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Target Hospitality worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of TH stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $421.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.02. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.