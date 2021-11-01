BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,844 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $427.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,849 shares of company stock worth $33,124. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.