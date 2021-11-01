BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,119 shares of company stock worth $6,245,298. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.