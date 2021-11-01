Bitzeny One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Bitzeny has a market cap of $187,817.12 and $66.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.00310590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

