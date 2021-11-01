BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Achieves $751,382.81

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00104673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00446900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00046670 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.