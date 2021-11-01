Bitfarms (BITF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bitfarms to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.18% -17.40% -3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 936 3881 8164 267 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -26.95 Bitfarms Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 61.09

Bitfarms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitfarms peers beat Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

