Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Tops $209.53 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $166.03 or 0.00267638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $209.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,034.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.94 or 0.00947759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.00229430 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003089 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,885,345 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

