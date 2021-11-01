Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,741.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.43 million and $2,741.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00137585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

