Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $141.20 or 0.00229547 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $25,219.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,514.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $598.43 or 0.00972828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00269894 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003045 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

