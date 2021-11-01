Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 42.7% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $115.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000114 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,754,945 coins and its circulating supply is 22,596,566 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

