Berylson Capital Partners LLC Sells 124,700 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in StoneCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

STNE stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. 9,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,365. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

