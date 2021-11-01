Berylson Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 148,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,561. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

