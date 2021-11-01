Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 374,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.