Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 538,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of HCNEU opened at $10.51 on Monday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

