Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 852,680 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 852,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 23.27% of Roth CH Acquisition III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $114,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

