Berkshire Hathaway Inc Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,157,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725,196 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $712,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,083. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

