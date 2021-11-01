Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $52.42. 62,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.