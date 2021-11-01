Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $20.59 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

