Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 1,454 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

VEU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. 11,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,317. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

