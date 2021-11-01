Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 117,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,671. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $310.82 billion, a PE ratio of 277.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.58.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

