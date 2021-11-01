Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.25 ($92.06).

Nemetschek stock opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €85.17. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €105.05 ($123.59). The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

