Benchmark Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $316.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $300.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.13.

NYSE:NSC opened at $293.05 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $204.45 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day moving average of $266.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 80.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

