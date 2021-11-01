Belden (BDC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Belden has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

