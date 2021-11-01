Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,382 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,582,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,732,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 481,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

