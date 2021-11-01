Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $18,783,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $635.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,433. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $638.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

