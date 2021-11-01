Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $62.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,241 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.70. 22,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $234.96. The company has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.