Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.50. 18,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

