Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,299,708 shares of company stock worth $817,117,676. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $7.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.07. The stock had a trading volume of 282,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,455,873. The firm has a market cap of $933.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

