Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 134,595 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,595 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $469,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.71. 8,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,593. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.