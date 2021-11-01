Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £220.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.80.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.