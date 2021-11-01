BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Down 37.1% in October

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

BBQ stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. BBQ has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, research analysts expect that BBQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

