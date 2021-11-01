Bayberry Capital Partners LP Has $37.18 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 10.5% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.42% of Berry Global Group worth $37,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.54 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

