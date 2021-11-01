Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 322,400 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,400 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $31,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 224,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 550.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.