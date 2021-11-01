Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.93% of First United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the second quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First United by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First United by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $75,551. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.