Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.36% of Great Western Bancorp worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,170. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

