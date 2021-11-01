Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $12.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,436. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $570.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.